LISBON Nov 3 Portugal Telecom posted on Thursday a higher-than-expected third-quarter net profit, with its stake in Brazil's Oi helping to boost revenues to offset a weak domestic market due to a recession.

PT said in a statement net profit totaled 105.6 million euros ($145.7 million), coming in above an average forecast of 98 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. The income is not directly comparable to year-ago as the company then had a one-off gain of 4.5 billion euros from the sale of its stake in Brazil's mobile phone company Vivo.

PT said its operating revenues jumped 83.5 percent to 1.747 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding pension liabilities, rose 71 pct to 654 million euros.

Analysts had expected revenues of 1.77 billion euros and EBITDA of 622 million euros.

After selling its stake in Vivo, PT bought into Brazil's telecommunications giant Oi and consolidated its 25 percent stake there into the overall results from the second quarter of this year. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)