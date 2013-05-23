Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LISBON May 23 Portugal Telecom (PT) said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit halved from a year ago amid a deep recession at home and due to a strong foreign exchange impact on its Brazilian revenues, but it still exceeded market expectations.
PT's net profit fell 52 percent to 27 million euros ($34.8 million), compared to an average of 23 million euros predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. The fall was cushioned by growing sales of bundled TV, phone and Internet services and a reduction in operating costs of 10 percent to 1.03 billion euros.
PT said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization dropped almost 8 percent to 526 million euros, also exceeding analysts' expectations of 515 million euros.
($1 = 0.7766 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Filipe Alves)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)