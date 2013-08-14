(Updates with more details)

LISBON Aug 14 Portugal Telecom (PT) posted a higher-than-expected second quarter net profit, boosted by a capital gain of 310 million euros ($410.33 million) from the sale of a stake in Macau's telecommunications company CTM.

PT's net profit rose to 257.3 million euros from 67.7 million euros in the same period a year earlier, beating analysts' forecasts of 240 million euros.

Still, the company said sales remained downbeat in its home Portuguese market, which has gone through three years of recession, and Brazil was hit by a weaker currency.

Revenue fell 5.5 percent to 1.539 billion euros, below analysts' forecast of 1.629 billion euros.

It said it would cut the dividend for 2013 and 2014 as a result of the "current macroeconomic situation" to 0.1 euros per share from 0.325 euros per share.

PT said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization dropped 13.8 percent to 490.6 million, below analysts' expectations of 523 million euros.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit of 240 million euros in the second quarter.

