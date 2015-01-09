(Adds comments by PT spokeswoman, union chief, analysts)

By Daniel Alvarenga

LISBON Jan 9 Trading in Portugal Telecom SGPS's shares was suspended on Friday due to uncertainty around whether Monday's shareholder meeting can go ahead as planned to vote on the proposed sale of its former national telecoms business, PT Portugal.

CMVM suspended trading after requesting more details about the status of the meeting, which is due to decide on whether to allow the sale of PT Portugal by Brazilian group Oi to European rival Altice, for 7.4 billion euros ($8.8 billion).

Some stakeholders have raised questions about the vote as the sale would effectively unwind last year's merger between Oi and Portugal Telecom SGPS (PT SGPS), which left the latter as a holding company with a 25.6 percent stake in the enlarged Oi group.

The regulator said on Friday it had "reiterated a request for complementary information (from PT SGPS) and asked for the adoption of adequate measures to fully safeguard shareholder rights and the legality of the decisions to be taken."

A spokeswoman for PT SGPS later said the board would be meeting on Friday "to evaluate the situation around the shareholder meeting and to see if there is a possibility of postponing it".

The Oi merger deal soured last year after the now bankrupt Rioforte holding company of Portugal's Espirito Santo banking family, ultimately a shareholder in PT SGPS, defaulted on a nearly 900 million euros of loans from Portugal Telecom, a debt which Oi said it had not been aware of before their merger.

The Brazilian company subsequently agreed to sell PT Portugal to Altice, which is controlled by Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, to help cut its own debts, and is also looking to sell other former PT assets.

But the Altice sale still needs the approval of Portugal Telecom SGPS's shareholders, prompting questions about whether the wider issue of the entire Oi merger deal should be addressed in the process.

PT SGPS's shares have swung sharply this week on uncertainties surrounding the meeting. The shares rose nearly 10 percent on Thursday after the company said the meeting would go ahead as planned, having slumping 20 percent to record lows on Wednesday following fears of a postponement.

Earlier in the week Antonio Menezes Cordeiro, the chairman of PT SGPS's shareholder assembly, had proposed postponing Monday's vote, arguing that the merger with Oi was invalid.

On Friday the head of Portugal Telecom Group workers' union, also called for a postponement of Monday's meeting.

"The original (merger) agreements were not fulfilled by Oi, so the resolution of the merger has to be submitted for shareholder consideration before any sale can be considered. It is a fundamental issue," Jorge Felix told Reuters.

However, institutional investor advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co last month recommended to PT SGPS shareholders that they approve the PT Portugal sale, saying they would benefit from a stronger balance sheet at Oi and its prospects of market consolidation in Brazil.

The sale has to be approved by a two-thirds majority of PT SGPS shareholder voting rights represented at the meeting.

"The outcome of the meeting is an absolute unknown," said Joao Lampreia, an analyst with Banco BiG in Lisbon.

"Only an OK for the sale could disperse some of these clouds of uncertainty," said Albino Oliveira of Fincor. ($1=0.8454 euros) (Additional reporting by Axel Bugge; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Greg Mahlich)