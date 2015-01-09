(Adds comments by PT spokeswoman, union chief, analysts)
By Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON Jan 9 Trading in Portugal Telecom SGPS's
shares was suspended on Friday due to uncertainty
around whether Monday's shareholder meeting can go ahead as
planned to vote on the proposed sale of its former national
telecoms business, PT Portugal.
CMVM suspended trading after requesting more details about
the status of the meeting, which is due to decide on whether to
allow the sale of PT Portugal by Brazilian group Oi
to European rival Altice, for 7.4 billion euros ($8.8
billion).
Some stakeholders have raised questions about the vote as
the sale would effectively unwind last year's merger between Oi
and Portugal Telecom SGPS (PT SGPS), which left the latter as a
holding company with a 25.6 percent stake in the enlarged Oi
group.
The regulator said on Friday it had "reiterated a request
for complementary information (from PT SGPS) and asked for the
adoption of adequate measures to fully safeguard shareholder
rights and the legality of the decisions to be taken."
A spokeswoman for PT SGPS later said the board would be
meeting on Friday "to evaluate the situation around the
shareholder meeting and to see if there is a possibility of
postponing it".
The Oi merger deal soured last year after the now bankrupt
Rioforte holding company of Portugal's Espirito Santo banking
family, ultimately a shareholder in PT SGPS, defaulted on a
nearly 900 million euros of loans from Portugal Telecom, a debt
which Oi said it had not been aware of before their merger.
The Brazilian company subsequently agreed to sell PT
Portugal to Altice, which is controlled by Franco-Israeli
telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, to help cut its own debts,
and is also looking to sell other former PT
assets.
But the Altice sale still needs the approval of Portugal
Telecom SGPS's shareholders, prompting questions about whether
the wider issue of the entire Oi merger deal should be addressed
in the process.
PT SGPS's shares have swung sharply this week on
uncertainties surrounding the meeting. The shares rose nearly 10
percent on Thursday after the company said the meeting would go
ahead as planned, having slumping 20 percent to record lows on
Wednesday following fears of a postponement.
Earlier in the week Antonio Menezes Cordeiro, the chairman
of PT SGPS's shareholder assembly, had proposed postponing
Monday's vote, arguing that the merger with Oi was invalid.
On Friday the head of Portugal Telecom Group workers' union,
also called for a postponement of Monday's meeting.
"The original (merger) agreements were not fulfilled by Oi,
so the resolution of the merger has to be submitted for
shareholder consideration before any sale can be considered. It
is a fundamental issue," Jorge Felix told Reuters.
However, institutional investor advisory firm Glass Lewis &
Co last month recommended to PT SGPS shareholders that they
approve the PT Portugal sale, saying they would benefit from a
stronger balance sheet at Oi and its prospects of market
consolidation in Brazil.
The sale has to be approved by a two-thirds majority of PT
SGPS shareholder voting rights represented at the meeting.
"The outcome of the meeting is an absolute unknown," said
Joao Lampreia, an analyst with Banco BiG in Lisbon.
"Only an OK for the sale could disperse some of these clouds
of uncertainty," said Albino Oliveira of Fincor.
($1=0.8454 euros)
(Additional reporting by Axel Bugge; Writing by Andrei Khalip;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)