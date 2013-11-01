* Hedge funds seek out high-yielding bank capital trades
* Market conditions rather than necessity to drive issuance
* Economic concerns weigh on mainstream investors' minds
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR/Reuters) - Hedge funds are clamouring for
Portuguese banks to end a four-year absence from the junior bond
market after successful issues from Italy's UniCredit
and Spain's CaixaBank, debt bankers said on Friday.
Selling so-called subordinated debt would be a big mark of
confidence for Portugal's lenders such as state-owned Caixa
Geral, Millennium BCP and Banco Espirito Santo (BES)
, ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) health
check of major euro zone banks next year.
Keen to lock in high yields, hedge funds, who normally
listen to banks' sales pitches, have instead been picking up the
phone to tell bankers they are keen to buy Portuguese bank
junior debt.
With such interest from London's Mayfair district, where
many hedge funds are based, debt bankers say a new Tier 2 bond
could be issued by a Portuguese lender before Christmas.
"There are a lot of Mayfair-based investors that have
expressed reverse interest for a name like BES, and it's easy to
see where it would price," said a London-based syndicate banker.
"We have had Tier 2 deals from Italian, Irish and Spanish
banks now, which makes pricing a Portuguese deal a lot easier as
all these reference points are now available."
CRISIS EASING
Portuguese banks have not raised subordinated debt in the
last four years as the financial crisis drove the cost of
insuring it to 1,650 basis points (bps) at the end of 2010.
But an easing of the crisis has seen this figure drop to a
more reasonable 550 bps, and soaring demand for European bank
capital may spur them into action.
"The question for Portuguese banks is whether they are
willing to pay for Tier 2 today. I think they could issue around
500-750 million euros of Tier 2," said Khalid Krim, Managing
Director, Head of European Capital Solutions at Morgan Stanley.
A source in the Portuguese financial sector said some of the
banks might want to wait for the Portuguese state to issue bonds
before dipping back into the junior debt market.
Portugal made its first benchmark bond issue since its
mid-2011 international bailout in May, encouraged by the lowest
yields since 2010, but is yet to return to the market after
yields shot up again in July.
"It would be good to see the sovereign come out first and
show there is appetite for Portuguese debt," said Krim, but
added: "Given that there is so much demand for CaixaBank and
UniCredit, I don't think people would be surprised to see
Portuguese banks in the market."
Millennium BCP, the country's largest listed bank,
declined to comment on its capital plans, but a source close to
the lender said its financing needs were covered until the end
of the year and there was no pressure to go to market.
Banco BPI declined to comment, while BES and Caixa
Geral were not immediately available to comment.
BES and Caixa Geral have made tentative steps back into the
market for less risky senior and covered bonds since the end of
2012, selling some 2.7 billion euros' ($3.7 billion) worth of
paper.
WHILE THE GOING IS GOOD
Strong prices for debt, as fears subside of an imminent cut
in the supply of cheap money from the U.S. Federal Reserve, have
also meant conditions are good for banks to issue debt.
Since the end of September, the iTraxx subordinated index,
which tracks the cost of insuring junior debt, has fallen by
almost 40 bps from 213 bps to 177 bps, and Portuguese banks'
spreads over the pricing benchmark have tightened by over 70 bps
in the same period.
"The market is so strong that banks can sell just about
anything at the moment," said Neil Williamson, head of EMEA
credit research at Aberdeen.
"If (Spain's Banco Popular Espanol) BPE can sell Additional
Tier 1, I don't see why we couldn't see a Portuguese issuer
selling Tier 2."
BPE managed to sell Additional Tier 1 debt in October, but
it had to offer a chunky 11.5 percent coupon. For the likes of
BES and Millennium BCP, bankers say they are unlikely to go
beyond an 8 percent coupon for a Tier 2 to begin with.
While hedge funds may be keen, it might be difficult to
convince more risk-averse credit investors such as pension funds
and asset managers that there is value in one of the highest
risk instruments from one of Europe's most troubled economies.
Holders of junior debt are among the first to be hit if a
bank gets into trouble, and while Portuguese banks are not at
the heart of their country's debt woes - unlike Spanish and
Irish peers - Portugal's central bank chief warned this week
that the sector faced a tough road ahead.
"Our interest would definitely depend on the type of issuer
that was looking to access the market, but I think BES is
definitely considered to be stronger than the rest," said a
London-based fixed-income investor.
Following the country's bailout by the IMF and the European
Union in 2011, Portugal's banks have shrunk loan books to reduce
reliance on short-term funding markets and boosted their
defences against loan losses.
"Portugal never really had a boom, so it hasn't really had a
bust; it's just a very troubled economy that has ruled out a
number of investors from looking at it. It is the next weakest
economy in Europe after Greece and Cyprus, which warrants
caution," said Williamson.