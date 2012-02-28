* Ups Banco Espirito Santo to "neutral" from "reduce"
* Cuts BCP to "reduce," price target to eur 0.12 from eur
0.4
* Cuts Banco Espirito Santo price target to eur 1.50 from
eur 2.6
* Cuts Banco BPI price target to 0.90 eur from eur 1
Feb 28 Portugal's Banco Comercial
Portugues and Banco BPI face pressure to
raise capital owing to their large shortfalls and greater
sovereign exposure when compared to rival Banco Espirito Santo
, Nomura said, cutting its price target on the three
major banks in the country.
Nomura, which downgraded Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP) to
"reduce," said it still has a negative view on Portuguese banks
as they will suffer on account of a deteriorating economy,
sovereign risks and pressure to raise capital.
"In an environment of deleveraging and no growth, return on
equity will continue to remain suppressed, making Portuguese
banks less attractive relative to the sector," analyst Daragh
Quinn wrote in a note to clients.
Analyst Quinn is rated four stars by Thomson Reuters'
StarMine data for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on the
companies under his coverage.
StarMine awards the top 10 percent of analysts five stars,
the next 23 percent four stars, and the lowest 10 percent one
star.
BCP and Banco BPI's shortfalls in meeting the core capital
targets set by the European Banking Authority and the Bank of
Portugal will likely result in significant equity dilution and
the need for government support, Quinn said.
Earlier this month, BCP, Portugal's largest listed bank by
assets, reported a steep 2011 net loss of 786 million euros
mainly due to a writedown of Greek debt, and said it plans a
cash call to meet new EU capital targets.
Banco Espirito Santo, however, is better placed when
compared to its domestic peers against a possible Portuguese
debt restructuring due to its lower sovereign exposure, Quinn
added, as he upgraded the stock to "neutral."
The broader PSI20 stock index is up 0.3 percent on
Tuesday morning. The Dow Jones Stoxx Europe banking index
is up 0.36 percent.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Tenzin Pema)