LISBON, April 3 Portugal's austerity-minded
government defeated on Wednesday a no confidence motion, which
nevertheless united all the opposition in parliament, showing
growing resistance against further budget tightening under an
EU/IMF bailout.
The vote was largely symbolic as the ruling centre-right
coalition holds a comfortable majority in parliament, yet Prime
Minister Pedro Passos Coelho warned the move created political
instability.
The main opposition Socialists and the two smaller left-wing
parties backed the motion, garnering 97 votes in a 230-seat
parliament.
It has contributed to concerns that a growing campaign
against the government's austerity drive could derail Portugal's
efforts to exit the bailout programme. It also throws the focus
more sharply on to an impending court ruling on the legality of
the administration's budget plans. Portugal's stocks fell
sharply on Wednesday due to these concerns.