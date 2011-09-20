* Says continues to trade well

* Revenue, pretax profit up from yr ago

* Cuts net debt by 3 mln stg from yr ago

Sept 20 British filtration specialist Porvair said it expected full-year operating performance to be ahead of expectations, after a strong performance from its metals filtration and microfiltration divisions.

Porvair, which makes filtration and separation equipment for aviation, energy and environmental technology businesses, said it continued to trade well in the final quarter, with revenue for the nine months to August 31 up 7 percent from last year.

The company also said pretax profit was ahead of last year and it reduced its net debt by 3 million pounds.

Two analysts on average were expecting the company to post a full-year pretax profit of 3.8 million pounds on revenue of 65.4 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Porvair's shares, which have shed about a quarter of their value over the last three months, closed at 83 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 35.2 million pounds ($55.1 million). ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)