Sept 20 British filtration specialist Porvair
said it expected full-year operating performance to be
ahead of expectations, after a strong performance from its
metals filtration and microfiltration divisions.
Porvair, which makes filtration and separation equipment for
aviation, energy and environmental technology businesses, said
it continued to trade well in the final quarter, with revenue
for the nine months to August 31 up 7 percent from last year.
The company also said pretax profit was ahead of last year
and it reduced its net debt by 3 million pounds.
Two analysts on average were expecting the company to post a
full-year pretax profit of 3.8 million pounds on revenue of 65.4
million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Porvair's shares, which have shed about a quarter of their
value over the last three months, closed at 83 pence on Monday
on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 35.2
million pounds ($55.1 million).
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)