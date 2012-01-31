UPDATE 2-Euronext to pursue alternatives if LCH deal falls through
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
* Pretax profit 4.5 mln stg vs 3.1 mln stg last yr
* Revenue rises 7 pct to 68.1 mln stg
* 2012 order books at record levels boosted by POSCO deal
Jan 31 British filtration specialist Porvair posted a 44 percent rise in full-year profit boosted by strong sales at its high-margin metals filtration unit, and gave a sanguine outlook.
"2012 has started well, with revenues in December and January ahead of the prior year," the company said in a statement.
Porvair, which makes filtration equipment for aviation, energy and environmental technology businesses, said order books were at record levels boosted by a contract from the world's third-biggest steelmaker POSCO.
For the year ended Nov. 30, pretax profit was 4.5 million pounds, compared with 3.1 million pounds last year.
Revenue rose 7 percent to 68.1 million pounds.
Porvair's shares have risen 18 percent since Sept. 20 when the company forecast full-year results ahead of expectations. They closed at 102 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
Feb 15 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.
* Q4 EBITDA fell 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to $456 million