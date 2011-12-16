SEOUL Dec 16 POSCO Engineering & Construction said on Friday it had won an order to build a $4.3 billion integrated steel mill in Brazil from a joint venture that includes Brazilian miner Vale.

The deal will be signed in Brazil on Friday, the South Korean builder said in a statement.

The unlisted affiliate of POSCO said it planned to build the plant with an annual production capcity of 3 million tonnes, in Pecem in Brazil's northeastern state of Ceara.

The joint venture, Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP), also includes South Korean steelmakers Dongkuk Steel and POSCO, which hold a combined 50 percent stake. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)