Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SEOUL Feb 3 POSCO's chief executive on Friday forecast the current quarter would be its "most difficult" earnings period and that results would improve in the second quarter, helped by the United States and China.
Chung Joon-yang also said at an earnings conference that he expected to go ahead with one of the firm's three steel mill projects in India this year.
The world's third-biggest steelmaker, backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said its October-December operating profit was 692 billion won ($619 million), up from 519 billion won a year earlier, but well below a consensus forecast of 839.3 billion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Eunhye Sin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
