SEOUL, July 4 South Korean steelmaker Posco
and China's Chongqing Iron & Steel Co.
have signed a memorandum of understanding for a $3.3 billion
investment, South Korea's trade ministry said on Friday.
The agreement will cover areas including Posco's
self-developed steel making technology called Finex and mining,
the ministry said in a statement. It did not offer other
specifics.
Posco said in September that it agreed to set up a steel
mill jointly with Chongqing in western China with an annual
production capacity of 3 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)