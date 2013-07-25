* Q2 operating profit 703 bln won vs 678 bln consensus
* Weak economy, oversupply put steel market in prolonged
slump
* POSCO shares end up 0.2 pct prior to earnings announcement
SEOUL, July 25 POSCO on Thursday
forecast flat second-half profits and warned steel prices would
fall further this year due to the economic slowdown in top
consumer China, signalling the slump in the steel market was
likely to linger longer.
China's cooling economy and Europe's debt crisis have cut
the demand for steel, depressing prices of the metal and hitting
hard Asian manufacturers such as POSCO, the world's fifth
largest steelmaker.
Economists polled by Reuters last week slashed growth
forecasts for the world's second-biggest economy yet again,
further dimming prospects for steel demand.
"It's too early to say steel prices will show a meaningful
recovery because of sluggish demand and chronic oversupply," Kim
Jae-yeol, POSCO's senior vice president, told an analysts'
briefing after the company announced a slightly
better-than-expected 36 percent drop in second-quarter operating
profits.
Kim said he expected steel prices to pick up slightly from
the fourth quarter after bottoming out in the current quarter.
Second-half profits, however, were likely to remain at the
same level as the 1.28 trillion won reported in the first half
of this year, Chief Financial Officer Park Ki-hong added.
In South Korea, where POSCO sells around 60 percent of its
steel output, the company is hoping a healthy order book from
local shipbuilders will help offset weaker demand from its
major customers, domestic automobile manufacturers like Hyundai
Motor which are reducing their output and expanding
overseas production.
2014 INVESTMENTS SLASHED
Benchmark steel prices in China have fallen 7
percent so far this year, and analysts warned that an increase
in prices this month was unlikely to last for long in a sluggish
economy.
Citing the downturn in the steel market, POSCO said it
expects to slash its group investments by 1-2 trillion won ($899
million-$1.8 billion) next year from a projected 7-8 trillion
won this year, with most of the cuts at its steel business.
The company maintained its 2013 sales target of 32 trillion
won, which is a 10 percent decline from the previous year's
actual sales.
Last week, POSCO said it would bow out of a $5.3 billion
steel mill development in India's Karnataka state, although it
kept another project in Odisha intact.
But some investors questioned the validity of POSCO's
overseas expansion plans, as it is grappling with a large debt
burden and a prolonged market downturn.
POSCO's CFO Park said the company was in no hurry to build
the $12 billion Odisha project given the weakness in the steel
market and the global economy. He expected it would take about a
year for POSCO to win mining rights for the project.
Shares in POSCO, in which billionaire Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway owns a 5 percent stake,
ended up 0.2 percent prior to the earnings announcement.