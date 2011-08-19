(Add comments from POSCO, firefighter, furnace capacity)

SEOUL, Aug 19 South Korea's POSCO , the world's third biggest steelmaker, said on Friday that one of its blast furnaces in the southwestern city of Gwangyang was on fire, but that no production disruptions had been reported.

"No production damage and no casualties have been reported so far. The fire started due to a small explosion at a gas pipe which had leakage. Once heavy dust near the furnace is cleared, we will find out the exact damage to the facility," a POSCO spokesman said.

A firefighter in Gwangyang confirmed POSCO's assessment of the incident.

The No.2 furnace, where the accident broke out, has an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes, around 10 percent of POSCO's total capacity, the spokesman said.

Shares in POSCO extended losses after the news, losing 5.4 percent in a wider market down 4.5 percent as of 0204 GMT.