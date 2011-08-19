(Add comments from POSCO, firefighter, furnace capacity)
* POSCO says gas pipe explosion to blame for fire
* Sees no disruption to production
* POSCO shares extend losses, down 5.7 percent
SEOUL, Aug 19 South Korea's POSCO ,
the world's third biggest steelmaker, said on Friday that one of
its blast furnaces in the southwestern city of Gwangyang was on
fire, but that no production disruptions had been reported.
"No production damage and no casualties have been
reported so far. The fire started due to a small explosion at a
gas pipe which had leakage. Once heavy dust near the furnace is
cleared, we will find out the exact damage to the facility," a
POSCO spokesman said.
A firefighter in Gwangyang confirmed POSCO's assessment of
the incident.
The No.2 furnace, where the accident broke out, has an
annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes, around 10
percent of POSCO's total capacity, the spokesman said.
Shares in POSCO extended losses after the news, losing 5.4
percent in a wider market down 4.5 percent as of 0204
GMT.
