* Q4 operating profit 692 bln won vs 839.3 bln consensus
* To invest 4.5-5.1 trln won in 2012 vs 5.7 trln last year
* Sees 2012 sales 37.7-41.2 trln won vs 39.2 trln last year
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 3 Korea's POSCO,
the world's third-biggest steelmaker, reported a
smaller-than-expected 33 percent gain in quarterly profit on
Friday, but outperformed its Asian peers in a sector buffeted by
the euro zone crisis and China's slowing growth.
The company, in which billionaire investor Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway owns a stake of around 5
percent, managed to increase profits while Japanese steelmakers
Nippon Steel and JFE Holdings suffered profit
slumps and slashed their profit outlooks.
Weak demand from shipbuilders and repercussions from Europe
spell a grim outlook for the sector, though any steps by biggest
consumer China to boost domestic consumption would offer a ray
of hope.
"While many steelmakers cut production, POSCO achieved its
record-high production and sales last year, and maintained the
highest level of profitability in the industry," Chief Executive
Chung Joon-yang told an earnings conference.
But he sketched a bleak outlook, saying the current quarter
would be the company's "most difficult" earnings period,
although results would improve in the second quarter, helped by
the United States and China.
POSCO said its October-December operating profit was 692
billion won ($619 million), up from 519 billion won a year
earlier, but well below a consensus forecast of 839.3 billion
won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter sales rose to 10 trillion won from 9.2
trillion won a year earlier.
POSCO posted a 4.2 trillion won operating profit for all of
2011, down 12 percent from a year ago. Sales rose 20 percent to
39.17 trillion won last year.
POSCO, which expects to go ahead with one of the firm's
three steel mill projects in India this year, said raw material
costs increased more than 40 percent last year.
The slowing global economy weighed on demand, especially
from shipbuilders, keeping it from fully passing on the higher
input costs to customers.
The firm cut its planned investment this year to between 4.5
trillion and 5.1 trillion won from 5.7 trillion won last year,
while forecasting 2012 sales at between 37.7 trillion won and
41.2 trillion won.
"I am worried about the health of the industry as a whole as
euro zone problems remain. POSCO is the best in terms of profit
in the industry, but this year will be a difficult year even for
POSCO," said Lee Dong-jin, a fund manager at KTB Asset
Management, which owns POSCO shares.
CHANCE OF CHINA MEASURES
Worldwide, crude steel production hit a record 1.527 billion
tonnes in 2011, but the pace of growth fell sharply as Europe's
sovereign debt crisis and slowing economic growth in top
consumer China dented demand. Output grew 6.8 percent in 2011,
down from 15 percent in 2010, the World Steel Association says.
"Overall the steel industry is going through oversupply
while most of the infrastructure projects in China are being
finished, resulting in sluggish demand," said Baik Jae-yer, a
fund manager at Korea Investment Management in Seoul.
"It is true that steelmakers are in difficult situation.
However, the global economy won't be so bad as we thought. There
are hopes that China can soften its tightening moves."
Liquidity in the Chinese market was better than last year
and there was more confidence about restocking, analyst Helen
Lau of UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong told Reuters.
"The subsidy programme for autos is likely to be resumed and
while the commercial property sector will keep tightening it
won't affect the construction of affordable housing, where loans
doubled in 2011."
"Chinese steel mills will perform better than in Korea
because I don't see any specific (support) measures like the
ones we see from China," she added.
Crude steel output in China and South Korea surged by 66
million tonnes, or nearly 10 percent, to 764 million tonnes in
2011, World Steel Association data shows. Most of that was
funneled to the export market.
Still, China's crude steel output rose at a slower pace in
2011 as tighter credit dented consumption in the world's top
steel market.
The world's second-largest steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel
Co Ltd (Baosteel), which is due to report in late
March, unveiled preliminary figures last month showing its 2011
net profit fell 43.4 percent to 7.3 billion yuan ($1.2
billion).
JAPAN FIRM CUTS PROFIT OUTLOOK
This week, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, Japan's JFE
Holdings Inc, said a supply glut in Asia, the strong
yen and a one-off loss would push it to its first-ever net loss
in the year to March 31, after quarterly profit fell 76 percent.
Bigger rival Nippon Steel Corp, the world's
fourth-largest steelmaker, announced a fall of 44 percent in
quarterly profit and slashed its full-year outlook by a third to
120 billion yen.
Analysts expect the world's No.7 steelmaker, India's Tata
Steel, which reports on Feb. 9, to suffer a two-thirds
fall in profit because of higher costs and lower prices in
Europe, where it operates most of its global capacity.
Prior to Friday's earnings news, shares in POSCO, which
trails ArcelorMittal and China's Baosteel
in steel production, ended down 0.36 percent in a wider market
that fell 0.6 percent.
