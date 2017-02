(Corrects the plant's location in second paragraph, fixes typo in headline)

NEW DELHI, March 30 An Indian tribunal on Friday suspended the environmental licence for a $12 billion steel investment by Posco, a lawyer for the green group that brought the case against the South Korean company said.

The proposed Posco plant in the eastern state of Orissa is India's largest foreign direct investment and was granted a conditional clearance from India's environment ministry last year. (Reporting Nigam Prusty; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel)