(Adds share movement in second para)
By Krishna N. Das and Jatindra Dash
NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR, India, July 16 South
Korean steelmaker POSCO could scrap plans for a $12
billion project it agreed to set up in India a decade ago, after
a new law made it costlier to source iron ore for the plant, a
company spokesman told Reuters.
The U.S.-listed shares of POSCO fell as much as 3.3
percent to their lowest in more than six and a half years after
the report.
The 2005 project to set up a steel plant in Odisha state was
billed as India's biggest foreign direct investment at the time,
but it has encountered a series of delays.
The company waited almost a decade to acquire land for the
proposed 12 million-tonnes-a-year steel plant due to opposition
from local tribal groups.
A mining law enacted in March by India means the company
would now also have to buy a mining license in an auction.
Originally, the Odisha government had promised to help the
company obtain the licence for free.
That could raise costs for the company at a time when a
global steel glut is depressing prices.
"We will have to see how our costs will be, whether it will
be viable," POSCO's India spokesman I. G. Lee said. "We will
take a final call only after auction details come."
Asked whether POSCO could skip the auction and withdraw from
the Odisha project, Lee said: "Yes".
POSCO and ArcelorMittal, the world's top
steelmaker, have scrapped a number of other projects in India
over the past two years, citing difficulties in acquiring land
and mines.
Another withdrawal by POSCO, the No. 6 steel firm, could
dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India"
manufacturing push.
Odisha's mines minister, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, said his
government remained keen to help POSCO, but had not heard from
the company.
"We had requested the central government for a concession
for POSCO but the central government wanted to go for an
auction," Mallik said. "It is now for POSCO to decide if they
want to participate in the auction."
The federal steel and mines minister, Narendra Singh Tomar,
has repeatedly ruled out making an exception for POSCO.
Since the mining law was announced in March, POSCO has cut a
number of jobs in Odisha, given up real estate and not rebuilt
temporary site offices that were burned down by people
protesting against land acquisition by the company.
"We downsized in April because there is no work," Lee said.
Instead, POSCO is importing steel from South Korea for its
expanding network of processing centres in India.
It will raise its processing capacity by about a fifth to
680,000 tonnes through a new plant in Modi's home state of
Gujarat next year, Lee said.
A free-trade agreement between the countries means South
Korean companies pay little or no tax on steel shipped to India.
(Additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bangalore;
Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Dale Hudson)