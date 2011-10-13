SEOUL Oct 13 South Korea's POSCO has decided to slash capital expenditure this year by about 1 trillion won ($857 million), as steel markets shrink amid the global economic slowdown, local media reported on Thursday.

The world's third-biggest steelmaker had originally planned to invest 7.3 trillion won this year.

"POSCO has decided to cut investment this year for corporate mergers and acquisition, mines, domestic and overseas facilities by 1 trillion won," the Korea Economic Daily reported, quoting industry sources.

"The company has been evaluating the urgency and profitability of facility investment projects because the steel industry has been hit by the global economic slowdown, but nothing has been decided," senior POSCO spokesman Choi Doo-jin told Reuters.

POSCO warned of weakening demand growth and persistently high input costs in the second half, after reporting a 17 percent fall in quarterly operating profit in July. It has been on an active acquisition trail in recent years, snapping up trading company Daewoo International Corp and Thailand's Thainox Stainless Pcl . ($1 = 1166.750 won) (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Chris Lewis)