SEOUL Oct 13 South Korea's POSCO
has decided to slash capital expenditure this year by about 1
trillion won ($857 million), as steel markets shrink amid the
global economic slowdown, local media reported on Thursday.
The world's third-biggest steelmaker had originally planned
to invest 7.3 trillion won this year.
"POSCO has decided to cut investment this year for corporate
mergers and acquisition, mines, domestic and overseas facilities
by 1 trillion won," the Korea Economic Daily reported, quoting
industry sources.
"The company has been evaluating the urgency and
profitability of facility investment projects because the steel
industry has been hit by the global economic slowdown, but
nothing has been decided," senior POSCO spokesman Choi Doo-jin
told Reuters.
POSCO warned of weakening demand growth and persistently
high input costs in the second half, after reporting a 17
percent fall in quarterly operating profit in July. It has been
on an active acquisition trail in recent years, snapping up
trading company Daewoo International Corp and
Thailand's Thainox Stainless Pcl .
($1 = 1166.750 won)
