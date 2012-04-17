UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
SEOUL, April 17 South Korea's POSCO Specialty Steel, owned by steelmaker POSCO, plans to raise between $500 million and $700 million in an initial public offering and has hired four banks as bookrunners, IFR reported on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs, KB Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities and Tong Yang Securities will manage the deal and POSCO Specialty Steel has yet to name a global co-ordinator.
The company is expected to list its shares in the fourth quarter, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
