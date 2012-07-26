BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
SEOUL, July 26 South Korea's POSCO Specialty Steel Co has applied for approval for an initial public offering from the stock exchange, bourse operator Korea Exchange said on Thursday.
POSCO Specialty, of which steelmaker POSCO holds a 95 percent stake as of Thursday, is expected to raise between $500 million and $700 million through the offering slated for the fourth quarter.
The company said Tong Yang Securities and Korea Investment & Securities had been chosen as lead managers, while Goldman Sachs a n d KB Investment & Securities were serving as co-bookrunners. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Edited by Ron Popeski)
* Theratechnologies announces new data from the pivotal phase III trial of HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
* Amicus Therapeutics highlights new Fabry program data at Worldsymposium 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Top U.S. hedge funds trimmed bets on a group of closely-watched technology stocks in the fourth quarter in an apparent effort to cut their losses following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, regulatory filings showed.