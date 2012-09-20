SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's stock exchange has approved POSCO Specialty Steel Co Ltd's plan for an initial public offering, clearing the way for the company to raise an estimated $500 million to $700 million.

POSCO Specialty will offer 14 million shares, or a 40.6 percent stake, Korea Exchange said in a statement. Korea Exchange said the provisional offer price submitted by POSCO Specialty was between 32,000 and 38,000 won ($28.70-$34.09) per share.

Steelmaker POSCO holds a 95 percent stake in POSCO Specialty. Tong Yang Securities Inc and Korea Investment & Securities are serving as lead managers for the IPO.

($1 = 1114.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)