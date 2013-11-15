SEOUL Nov 15 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday chief executive Chung Joon-yang has offered his resignation to the company's board of directors.

The move comes after months of media speculation that he may come under pressure to quit when a new government led by President Park Geun-hye took office in February.

"Despite challenging business conditions, POSCO has reported strong performances, but I've decided to leave so that a new leadership can lead POSCO's growth as a leading global company," Chung said in a statement.

He said that there has been no external pressure for him to leave.

POSCO plans to form a CEO nomination committee, which will recommend a candidate at its shareholders meeting scheduled in March. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill)