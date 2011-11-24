SEOUL Nov 24 South Korean steelmaker
POSCO is considering buying direct stakes in an iron
ore development and a port and rail project in Australia from
Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, a POSCO source told Reuters on
Thursday.
Mitsubishi has agreed to buy its partner Murchison Metals'
stakes in the Jack Hills iron ore project and the
Oakajee port and rail project for $315 million, looking to
rescue the two multi-billion dollar projects.
The source added that POSCO, which owns just under 14
percent of Murchison, would coooperate with Mitsubishi on the
Australian assets.
"We will consider various options. We still have time and we
will talk with Mitsubishi," the source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)