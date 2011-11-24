SEOUL Nov 24 South Korean steelmaker POSCO is considering buying direct stakes in an iron ore development and a port and rail project in Australia from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, a POSCO source told Reuters on Thursday.

Mitsubishi has agreed to buy its partner Murchison Metals' stakes in the Jack Hills iron ore project and the Oakajee port and rail project for $315 million, looking to rescue the two multi-billion dollar projects.

The source added that POSCO, which owns just under 14 percent of Murchison, would coooperate with Mitsubishi on the Australian assets.

"We will consider various options. We still have time and we will talk with Mitsubishi," the source with direct knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)