SEOUL, June 22 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday Nippon Steel is demanding 1.4 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in compensation in a legal case charging it with improperly obtaining electrical steel sheet technology.

Nippon Steel said in April it was seeking a suspension of POSCO's production and sales of a specific type of electrical steel sheets under the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, arguing it illicitly acquired and used its trade secrets.

POSCO said on Friday it would actively defend against the claim. ($1 = 1151.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim)