* POSCO sees 2015 sales 29.3 trln won vs 29.2 trln won last
year
* POSCO eyes 2015 spending of 2.9 trln won vs 3 trln won
last year
* POSCO shares end up 0.8 pct prior to outlook
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 5 POSCO on Thursday kept
its 2015 spending target largely unchanged at 2.9 trillion won
($2.66 billion) from 3 trillion won on a parent basis last year
as the world's sixth largest steelmaker expects Chinese demand
to remain sluggish.
Steel prices are hovering at their lowest in a decade, as
China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of the alloy,
faces weak demand from manufacturers in a sluggish economy
slows. The market is also flush with steel from local producers.
With the outlook for China unlikely to improve soon, POSCO
has been trying to restructure its affiliates since chairman
Kwon Oh-joon took office in March, but analysts say it is not
moving fast enough to shore up its balance sheet.
POSCO said it expects 2015 sales of 29.3 trillion won on a
parent basis, hardly changed from 29.2 trillion won last year.
Last week, POSCO posted a smaller-than-expected 30 percent
rise in its operating profit in the October to December period.
China's economy last year grew at its slowest pace in almost
quarter of a century, further reducing demand for the alloy used
in the automobile, shipbuilding, construction and home appliance
sectors. The slowdown is expected to continue this year.
The South Korean firm is also badly placed to compete with
Japanese rivals such as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo, which
this week raised its profit forecast for the 2014/15 financial
year helped by a weaker yen and solid local demand.
Kwon had previously said POSCO was seeking to list POSCO
Energy, a power plant unit, last year as part of its
restructuring efforts, but that has yet to happen.
POSCO is also trying to sell a stake in its construction
unit POSCO Engineering & Construction.
In December, it agreed to sell 52 percent stake in POSCO
Speciality Steel for 567.2 billion Korean won but later than
month spent 239 billion won on buying new shares of its
loss-making industrial equipment affiliate POSCO Plantec
.
Shares of POSCO ended up 0.8 percent prior to the outlook
announcement. The stock is hovering at lows last seen during the
2008 global financial crisis.
