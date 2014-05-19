SEOUL May 19 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Monday it was looking at "all
possibilities", including a stake sale, for its trading and
resources arm Daewoo International Corp as part of
its restructuring efforts.
"We are looking at various possibilities regarding Daewoo
International. Nothing has been decided yet," POSCO Chairman and
Chief Executive Kwon Oh-joon told reporters.
POSCO, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker, holds a 60
percent stake in Daewoo, which it bought in 2010 for 3.37
trillion won ($3.26 billion).
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Sohee Kim; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)