SEOUL Oct 21 POSCO , the world's
third-biggest steelmaker and backed by billionaire investor
Warren Buffett, posted a 5.9 percent rise in profit for the
third quarter, meeting consensus, thanks to higher sales volume
and prices.
The South Korean company, which trails ArcelorMittal
and Baosteel , said on Friday its
July-September operating profit was 1.09 trillion won ($951.8
million), compared with an average 1.15 trillion won forecast
from analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit compared with 1.03 trillion won a year ago, but
was down from 1.5 trillion won in the previous quarter because
of higher raw materials costs, POSCO said.
Shares in POSCO, in which Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) owns an around 5 percent stake, have fallen 26
percent this year, compared with a 10 percent drop in the
broader market .
($1 = 1145.200 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Jonathan Hopfner)