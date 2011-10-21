SEOUL Oct 21 POSCO , the world's
third-biggest steelmaker, does not expect its capital
expenditure to rise next year, after it slashed this year's
investment plan by 18 percent to 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion).
"(Market conditions) are not expected to improve next year
from this year," POSCO CFO Choi Jong-tae told an investor
conference after its earnings announcement on Friday.
He also said its fourth-quarter operating profit may fall
below 1 trillion won, although market uncertainty remained.
($1 = 1145.200 Korean Won)
