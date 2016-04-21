* POSCO posts smaller-than-expected drop in Q1 operating
profit
* Posco Q1 results buoyed by rallying China steel prices
* China steel prices unlikely to extend gains -POSCO exec
* POSCO may cut dividend this year to invest in future
growth
(Add exec comments on China steel market outlook, dividend)
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 21 South Korea's POSCO,
the world's No.5 steelmaker, said China's steel prices were
unlikely to extend their gains after a recent sharp rally, and
cautioned that rising output in a world market flush with
supplies could dampen any recovery.
Steel prices in China have soared 60 percent so far
in 2016, given a pick-up in seasonal demand after the Lunar New
Year break and the shutdown of some plants in 2015 when prices
plunged for a sixth year. But the rally is now prompting more
output to come online in the top producing nation, leading to
worries over the sustainability of the price trend.
At a conference call after POSCO reported a
smaller-than-expected drop in its first-quarter operating
profit, executive vice president, Son Chang-hwan, said: "Prices
are unlikely to extend gains, but are expected to remain at the
current levels should demand hold up and supply is
well-controlled."
Currently there is a massive supply glut in the global steel
market due to soaring cheap shipments from China as well from
other countries, such as Japan and South Korea.
Recently, India's Tata Steel put its British
operations up for sale, blaming the move that leaves thousands
of jobs at risk on the flood of cheap Chinese supplies.
The United States and European Union have called for urgent
action to address this crippling overcapacity, after China and
other major steel producers failed to agree on measures to
tackle the industry crisis earlier in the week.
"Although China steel prices are rising, the market is in
substantial oversupply. If output continues to rise, the market
would deteriorate eventually," POSCO's Son said on Thursday.
As of now, however, POSCO is reaping the benefits of a
"faster-than-expected" recovery in steel prices.
POSCO's first-quarter operating profit fell 10 percent to
659.8 billion won ($581.89 million) from a year ago, beating a
consensus forecast for a drop to 611 billion won from 14
analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While revenue fell 18 percent to 12.46 trillion won in the
quarter, net profit grew 5 percent to 352.5 billion won.
POSCO may cut its dividend this year to invest in future
growth, senior executive vice president Choi Jeong-woo said.
POSCO, which has been selling some of its affiliates under
chairman Kwon Oh-joon amid the global steel sector crisis, said
it expects to improve its finances by about 4 trillion won this
year by restructuring some of its units and assets.
POSCO shares ended up 3.8 percent at 248,500 won each, the
highest closing price in about 11 months, prior to its earnings
announcement, versus the wider market's 0.8 percent
rise. POSCO shares have rallied 50 percent this year, fuelled by
China's steel price gains.
($1 = 1,133.9000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)