* Q3 profit at 1.03 trillion won vs 652 billion won year ago
* Beats consensus analyst forecast of 904 billion won
* POSCO's Q3 revenue down 9 percent from a year ago
* Company cautions on Q4 due to coking coal price surge
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
posted its strongest quarterly operating profit in
more than four years, but cautioned results could weaken in the
current three-month period as high raw material prices bite.
POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker in 2015, said
on Wednesday that its consolidated operating profit rose to 1.03
trillion won ($908.79 million) in the third quarter, up from 652
billion won a year earlier and its strongest quarterly result
since the second quarter of 2012.
The operating profit also beat a consensus forecast of 904
billion won from a Reuters' poll of 15 analysts.
Steel prices in China, the world's biggest consumer
and producer, have rallied 50 percent this year as Beijing's
efforts to reduce a crippling overcapacity in the sector there
have led to lower inventories of the alloy.
POSCO said this year's profit would far exceed earlier
forecasts, which would lead to higher-than-planned dividends.
After the earnings announcement, Moody's Investors Service
revised POSCO's ratings outlook to stable from negative, citing
a recovery in earnings and debt reductions.
Still, Moody's expects that POSCO's operating income will
fall moderately in 2017.
"The level of earnings achieved in 3Q 2016 is not
sustainable, based on overcapacity issues in China and Korea, as
well as sluggish key end-markets in Korea, such as in the
shipbuilding and automobile sectors," it said.
POSCO shares fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday prior to the
earnings announcement while South Korea's main index
declined 1.1 percent.
The steelmaker's shares have rallied 49 percent so far in
2016, tracking China's higher steel prices, bouncing back after
falling a sixth straight year in 2015.
COKING COAL PRICES
The outlook for steelmakers has been clouded by a recent
rally in coking coal prices that could squeeze profit margins.
As with steel, the pricing surge for coking coal - a key
steelmaking material - has been driven by Beijing's efforts to
tackle chronic overcapacity.
"We plan to raise steel prices to cover the expected
increase in costs, but it will be difficult to cover them
fully," said Chon Jung-son, senior vice president.
Raw material costs were expected to rise by 50 percent in
the current quarter, Chon said.
In Japan, surging prices for coking coal will likely drive
Japan's top two steel producers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
and JFE Holdings, to miss their earnings
forecasts for the year to March 31, adding to the troubles of
the companies already reeling from a stronger yen.
South Korean steelmakers are also facing tough export
markets - where they are already struggling with competition
from Chinese and other producers - after anti-dumping measures
were implemented by the United States and India.
The U.S. Commerce Department in August imposed anti-subsidy
duties of 3.9 to 11.3 percent against most steelmakers in
Brazil, Turkey and South Korea, but slapped POSCO with a 57
percent anti-subsidy measure.
POSCO is considering launching an appeal against the
anti-subsidy measure at the World Trade Organization, POSCO
executive Jeong Tak said during an earnings conference, calling
it an "unfair decision" aimed at "protecting its own industry."
He also said POSCO will try to offset impact of the duties
by expanding sales in other regions, including South Korea.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Manolo
Serapio in MANILA; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)