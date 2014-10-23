SEOUL Oct 22 South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted a 43 percent gain in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, largely meeting analyst estimates, as lower raw materials costs helped support margins during a period of weak steel prices.

POSCO said operating profit in the July to September quarter totalled 635 billion won ($601.66 million) from 443 billion won in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with a 601 billion won mean estimate of 22 analysts polled by Reuters.

Sales fell 2 percent to 7.29 trillion won, the steelmaker said in a statement.

Iron ore prices fell to five-year lows this year as supplies of the primary steel-making material built up while demand growth slowed in biggest buyer China.

Shares of POSCO closed 0.5 percent higher ahead of the earnings announcement versus the benchmark stock index's 0.3 percent fall. (1 US dollar = 1,055.4200 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)