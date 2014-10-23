SEOUL Oct 22 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
posted a 43 percent gain in third-quarter operating
profit on Thursday, largely meeting analyst estimates, as lower
raw materials costs helped support margins during a period of
weak steel prices.
POSCO said operating profit in the July to September quarter
totalled 635 billion won ($601.66 million) from 443 billion won
in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with a
601 billion won mean estimate of 22 analysts polled by Reuters.
Sales fell 2 percent to 7.29 trillion won, the steelmaker
said in a statement.
Iron ore prices fell to five-year lows this year as supplies
of the primary steel-making material built up while demand
growth slowed in biggest buyer China.
Shares of POSCO closed 0.5 percent higher ahead of the
earnings announcement versus the benchmark stock index's
0.3 percent fall.
(1 US dollar = 1,055.4200 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)