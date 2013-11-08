BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SEOUL Nov 8 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday it will offer its 12.5 percent stake in Roy Hill Holdings as collateral for the latter's Australia iron ore project, a sign that the $10 billion venture is gaining funding.
The collateral, valued at 1.49 trillion won ($1.40 billion), will be offered to export credit agencies in Korea, Japan and the United States and to other companies, POSCO said in a statement.
The 55 million tonnes-a-year project has been pushed back because of delays securing $7 billion in debt financing.
($1 = 1061.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.