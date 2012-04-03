SEOUL, April 3 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
has offered its stakes in three local companies to
raise a possible combined 585 billion won ($519 million), IFR
reported on Tuesday.
It is offering 2.3 million shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd
at between 135,400 and 139,700 won each, or a 2-5
percent discount to Tuesday's closing price, to raise up to 321
billion won.
The steelmaker is also selling 2.2 million shares in Hana
Financial Group Inc at between 44,050 and 44,900 won
each, and 3.9 million shares in KB Financial Group Inc
at 41,500-42,300 won each, the report said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Samsung Securities Co
Ltd and UBS AG are managing all three
deals.
($1 = 1127.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing
by Chris Lewis)