SEOUL Dec 4 South Korean steelmaker POSCO
said on Thursday it and other shareholders of POSCO
Specialty Steel plan to sell all of their stakes to SeAH Besteel
for 1.1 trillion Korean won (986.46 million US
dollar).
POSCO agreed to sell all of its 72 percent stake in POSCO
Specialty Steel as part of the steelmaker's efforts to bolster
its balance sheet. Other shareholders of POSCO Specialty Steel
will also offload the remaining 28 percent stake, POSCO said.
(1 US dollar = 1,115.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)