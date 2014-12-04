SEOUL Dec 4 South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Thursday it and other shareholders of POSCO Specialty Steel plan to sell all of their stakes to SeAH Besteel for 1.1 trillion Korean won (986.46 million US dollar).

POSCO agreed to sell all of its 72 percent stake in POSCO Specialty Steel as part of the steelmaker's efforts to bolster its balance sheet. Other shareholders of POSCO Specialty Steel will also offload the remaining 28 percent stake, POSCO said. (1 US dollar = 1,115.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)