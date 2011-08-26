SEOUL Aug 26 South Korea's POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday that it would cut domestic prices for major stainless steel products by 100,000 won ($92) per tonne for September to help revitalize the sluggish market.

September prices of hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless steel products would be lowered to 3.6 million won and 3.87 million won per tonne, respectively, POSCO said.

"We see the cause of the recent market slump not as a fundamental reduction in stainless demand, but a global fiscal crisis," POSCO said in a statement, adding that it expected market conditions to improve in September and October, when there is traditionally high seasonal demand. ($1 = 1087.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)