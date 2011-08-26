SEOUL Aug 26 South Korea's POSCO, the world's
third-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday that it would cut
domestic prices for major stainless steel products by 100,000
won ($92) per tonne for September to help revitalize the
sluggish market.
September prices of hot-rolled and cold-rolled stainless
steel products would be lowered to 3.6 million won and 3.87
million won per tonne, respectively, POSCO said.
"We see the cause of the recent market slump not as a
fundamental reduction in stainless demand, but a global fiscal
crisis," POSCO said in a statement, adding that it expected
market conditions to improve in September and October, when
there is traditionally high seasonal demand.
($1 = 1087.550 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)