SEOUL, June 8 Demand in the global steel market is unlikely to recover at least until the end of this year even after China's interest rate cut, a senior executive at South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday.

"We're not so optimistic about global economy even after China's rate cut, which is unlikely to provide a big support.... It's difficult to expect the steel market to recover this year," Hwang Eun-yeon, chief marketing officer of POSCO, the world's No.4 steelmaker, told reporters on the sideline of an industry gathering. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)