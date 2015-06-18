June 18 Food company Post Holdings Inc said a company-owned chicken flock in Nebraska, which tested positive for avian flu last month, was released from quarantine as several rounds of subsequent tests "did not confirm the presumptive positive".

The company said the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the flock on Thursday, a move that lowered its total affected egg supply to about 25 percent of commitments.

Post Holdings had said on May 27 that 35 percent of commitments were affected after reporting that the flock had tested positive for avian flu.

The company, best known for its breakfast cereals including Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats, said on Thursday it continues to expect full-year adjusted EBITDA to be hurt by about $20 million due to the impact of the avian flu outbreak. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)