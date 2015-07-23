SHANGHAI, July 23 Postal Savings Bank of China IPO-PSBC.HK plans to accelerate the speed at which it is raising money from investors ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), Xu Xueming, the vice governor of the lender, said at a press conference on Thursday.

In February, domestic media reported that the bank is planning a $25 billion IPO, without specifying a timeline or on which bourse the lender plans to list.

