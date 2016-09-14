By Ana Mano and Aluisio Alves
| SAO PAULO, Sept 14
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Postalis Instituto de
Previdência Complementar, the Brazilian pension fund for post
office workers, is gauging how to offload 2.2 billion reais
($661 million) worth of bad loans after a planned sale collapsed
amid management changes and feeble demand, according to people
with direct knowledge of the matter.
According to the sources, who requested anonymity because
the plans are private, the failed sale could be revived once the
fund's new management resumes an analysis of the loan portfolio.
Options include a partial sale of the loans, or the setup of a
credit rights fund through which the loans could be packaged
into securities and sold to investors.
On Tuesday, Postalis Chief Executive Officer André Motta
told Reuters the pool of bad loans has already been written off
and has "zero accounting value." He admitted that selling shares
in a credit rights fund, a structure known in Brazil as FIDCs,
is an option.
Postalis, Brazil's largest fund by number of participants,
extended loans to companies for years, a type of transaction
that became increasingly popular among state-controlled pension
funds during the leftist Workers Party's 13 years in power.
The fund set up several vehicles through which the loans
were channeled into borrowers, some of which issued bank credit
notes - known in Brazil as CCBs - that Postalis fully
subscribed, the sources said.
Media representatives for Postalis said any option will
comply with current rules for pension funds. They declined to
elaborate further on the loans and potential actions.
The situation underscores how Postalis, which amassed
billions of reais in losses this decade after pursuing risky
bets, was burnt by a sudden deterioration in corporate
creditworthiness and capital markets activity in Latin America's
largest economy.
Postalis, which oversees 8.77 billion reais in savings for
143,000 postal workers, has run a deficit every year since 2011.
The fund's investment bets ranged from the bad loans to holdings
of Lehman Brothers Inc, as well as Argentine and Venezuelan
government bonds.
WEAK GUARANTEES
The bad loan portfolio included 56 contracts and involved 32
corporate borrowers, one of the sources said. According to the
first person, privately-owned infrastructure company Multiner SA
was Postalis's biggest borrower in the loan portfolio
that the fund put up for sale.
Some of Postalis' borrowers who are in arrears have pledged
to repay the fund, said Motta, who became CEO of the fund in
July.
As a result, "we may not sell the entire portfolio," he
said.
Last year, Postalis hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to oversee
its first bad-loan sale, which attracted more than 10 distressed
debt investment firms and had at least one bid, according to two
of the sources.
The structure of some of the loan transactions and the
quality of some guarantees used as collateral for the credits
were among the factors that hampered the process, said two of
the people who participated in the sale process.
"In some of the Postalis loans, the guarantees only existed
on paper," one of them said.
Multiner did not reply to an email seeking comment.
PricewaterhouseCoopers declined to comment.
Rio de Janeiro-based Multiner was targeted on Sept. 5 by a
police investigation into the alleged siphoning of 8 billion
reais of retirement money at state-controlled funds, including
Postalis. Multiner said on Tuesday that the judge overseeing the
probe, known in Brazil as "Operation Greenfield," had seized the
company's assets.
Postalis's press office said Multiner is not the largest
borrower in the portfolio, although it said the fund's
investments "in Multiner have a material value."
($1 = 3.3272 Brazilian reais)
