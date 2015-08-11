FRANKFURT Aug 11 Germany's Postbank, the retail
bank chain that Deutsche Bank plans to divest, is
working hard to ready itself for its expected initial public
offering (IPO), Postbank's chief executive told a German
newspaper.
"We want to accelerate the expansion of our lending
business," Frank Strauss told financial daily Handelsblatt in an
interview released ahead of publication on Wednesday.
"Our goal is to achieve an increasingly balanced
relationship between customer deposits and loans," he said.
Deutsche Bank announced plans in April to sell Postbank,
preferably by re-listing it on the stock exchange, as part of a
broad restructuring plan at Germany's biggest lender.
Strauss in the interview repeated Deutsche Bank's pledge to
examine any attractive offer as an alternative to a flotation.
In the meantime, Postbank remains focused on squeezing costs
in Germany's over-banked and low-margin retail market, having
already cut more 3,000 jobs and closed 200 Postbank and
Norisbank branches in the last seven years.
"Of course we will continue to adjust our efficiency as long
as that is necessary," Strauss said. "When it comes to
profitability, our goal is to earn our cost of capital as
quickly as possible."
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)