MILAN, Sept 8 Top executives of Italy's post
office will meet selected institutional investors in New York
and London next week ahead of an initial public offering (IPO)
planned for late October, two sources said on Tuesday.
The listing of a minority stake of Poste Italiane
, owned by the Italian treasury, is part of Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's efforts to revive privatisations aimed
at cutting Italy's 2.2 trillion euro public debt.
The treasury wants raise as much as 4 billion euros ($4.5
billion) from the sale of up to 40 percent of Poste, in what is
likely to be the biggest share sale on the Milan bourse this
year.
"Poste's Chief Executive (Francesco Caio) and CFO (Luigi)
Ferraris will be in New York on Monday and in London on Tuesday
to meet investors," one source with knowledge of the two
executives' agenda said.
Some representatives of the 10 banks coordinating the share
sale will also take part in the meetings, a second source said.
"With these meetings, Poste will enter into an early
marketing phase where banks start to collect commitments from
large institutional investors," the second source said, adding
that the volatility caused by turmoil on the Chinese stock
market had not changed the company's plan to go public.
Poste's CEO said on Saturday the IPO would take place as
planned in October despite recent market turbulence.
The Italian post office, founded in 1862, has grown into a
conglomerate that last year derived 85 percent of its 28.5
billion euro revenue from insurance and financial services.
Its clients are mainly Italian savers.
Banca Imi, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Mediobanca and UniCredit are global coordinators for the share
sale. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley
and UBS will act as book-runners.
Lazard and law firm Gianni Origoni Grippo Cappelli &
Partners are advising the treasury on the share sale, while
Rothschild and law firm Clifford Chance are the company's
advisers.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Clarke)