MILAN, Sept 28 Italy's postal service is valued at between 8.95 billion euros and 11.42 billion euros by analysts at Banca IMI, one of the global coordinators of Poste Italiane's upcoming initial public offering, a study showed on Monday.

Analysts at Banca IMI said they had included in their sum-of-the-parts valuation the benefits of the restructuring of Poste's Mail&Parcels division.

Italy's government is set to sell a stake of up to 40 percent in Poste Italiane next month by listing its shares on the Milan market.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, Editing by Crispian Balmer)