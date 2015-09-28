MILAN, Sept 28 Italy's postal service is valued
at between 8.95 billion euros and 11.42 billion euros by
analysts at Banca IMI, one of the global coordinators of Poste
Italiane's upcoming initial public offering, a study showed on
Monday.
Analysts at Banca IMI said they had included in their
sum-of-the-parts valuation the benefits of the restructuring of
Poste's Mail&Parcels division.
Italy's government is set to sell a stake of up to 40
percent in Poste Italiane next month by listing its shares on
the Milan market.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, Editing
by Crispian Balmer)