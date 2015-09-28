* Italy to sell up to 40 pct of post office next month

By Elisa Anzolin

MILAN, Sept 28 Italy's post office is valued at between 8.95 billion and 11.42 billion euros ($12.76 bln) by Banca IMI, one of the global coordinators of the group's upcoming initial public offering, a study seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The Italian government plans to sell a stake of up to 40 percent in Poste Italiane next month via a listing on the Milan stock exchange.

The share sale is set to be Italy's biggest privatisation in a decade and should open the way to the disposal of other state-owned assets.

In the next five years, Poste Italiane will be a solid cash generator, analysts at Banca IMI said in their pre-IPO research, adding that the group's steady net financial position at the end of last year "could allow a generous dividend policy."

"In our model we assume a cumulated 2015-2019 dividend of 2.4 billion euros, which equals a pay-out ratio of 61 percent," the research showed.

The 153-year-old post office can rely on profit-making financial and insurance services, the analysts said, adding a planned turnaround of its mail-and-parcels division could further boost the group's value.

However, high restructuring costs and potential opposition by unions could hinder the turnaround of the traditional mail division, the analysts said. Poste Italiane is Italy's biggest employer with a workforce of 143,000.

Other risks for investment in Poste are its 115-billion-euro exposure to Italian government bonds, low compensation for some mail services which are compulsory but not necessarily profitable, and potentially slower-than-expected economic growth in Italy, Banca IMI said.

To value the conglomerate, which last year generated 85 percent of its revenues from insurance and financial services, the analysts at Banca IMI said they had used a sum-of-the-parts valuation approach, incorporating the benefits of the restructuring of Poste's mail-and-parcels division.

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Mediobanca and UniCredit are global coordinators for the share sale together with Banca IMI, which is controlled by Intesa Sanpaolo. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS will act as bookrunners. ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Writing by Francesca Landini and Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)