MILAN May 25 Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday
it planned to sell a 30 percent stake of Poste Italiane
on the market after first handing over 35 percent of the post
office to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
The two-step process will result in the Treasury completely
selling out of the national post office, which was part of the
public administration for decades and was partly privatised last
October.
In the first step, the Treasury, which currently owns 65
percent of Poste Italiane, will transfer a 35 percent stake
worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.24 billion) to CDP as a way to boost
the state lender's capital.
Rome will then put the remaining 30 percent of Poste
Italiane on the market, the Treasury said in a statement,
confirming what sources said on Wednesday.
Equita was the financial adviser for the treasury, while law
firm Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli & Partners acted as legal
consultants. ($1 = 0.8961 euros)
