MILAN, Sept 8 Italian post office Poste Italiane
, which derives the bulk of its revenue from the
financial services, is looking at UniCredit's asset gatherer
Pioneer, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
UniCredit is considering the sale of Pioneer and
has sent documents about the company to prospective buyers,
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Poste Italiane
was interested in the asset.
Pioneer is an interesting asset and Poste will look at its
books, a source close to the matter said.
The source added a plan to sell a second tranche of Poste
Italiane's share was likely to be postponed to next year.
Poste Italiane was not immediately available for comment.
