MILAN May 10 Italy's Poste Italiane beat analysts' expectations with first-quarter results on Tuesday, helped by capital gains from the sale of bonds and the launch of new insurance products.

Those capital gains accounted for 80 percent of the company's total expected capital gains this year and the company said it will also face restructuring charges at the end of the year.

Italy's post office, which was partly privatised last October, said total sales rose 14 percent in the period from a year earlier to 9.76 billion euros ($11 billion), above analysts' forecast of 9.13 billion euros.

The 154-year-old group, once part of the public administration, has become a conglomerate and now derives more than 85 percent of its revenues from insurance and financial services, with the traditional mail delivery business shrinking.

Revenues at the group's insurance division jumped 20 percent to 7.2 billion euros in the first quarter, boosted by the launch of new non-life products, it said in a statement.

Sales at its financial services division were up nearly 5 percent, to 1.7 billion euros, while the traditional mail delivery service continued to suffer due to competition from smartphones and email.

The group booked 386 million euros in capital gains from the sale of bonds in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Luigi Ferraris told an analysts' conference call.

"This represents 80 percent of total capital gains expected in the full year," he said.

Ferraris also said the group would book around 400 million euros in charges due to pre-retirement schemes for Poste Italiane's employees.

Despite these two factors, Poste Italiane confirmed it would make good on its promise to pay in dividends at least 80 percent of its net profit this year.

First-quarter net profit rose 18 percent to 367 million euros, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 562 million euros from 484 million euros a year ago.

Italy's Treasury, which still owns 65 percent of the group, could decide to sell another stake in the company in the coming months in an effort to reduce its public debt. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton)