MILAN/ROME Jan 24 Poste Italiane could
spend up to 50 million euros ($54 million) to reimburse
customers who bought into a property fund that has since lost
most of its value, the head of the banking division of the
Italian post office said on Tuesday.
"The cost will be maximum 50 million euros, depending from
take-up of the reimbursement proposal," the head of the
BancoPosta division Marco Siracusano told Reuters on the margins
of a public hearing on the losses suffered by the fund.
Poste said last week it had decided to reimburse investors
who bought a real estate fund called Invest Real Security (IRS)
which was worth less than half its initial value when it expired
at the end of last year.
Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio told the hearing that the
group had not yet decided what to do in relation to other three
property funds which have been sold to small investors through
Poste's network and which have also lost part of their value but
are yet to come to maturity. ($1 = 0.9303 euros)
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; writing by Francesca
Landini, editing by Valentina Za)