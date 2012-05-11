WELLINGTON May 11 New Zealand clothing retailer
Postie Plus Ltd said shareholders had approved the sale
of its Baby City operations, but the group was still facing a
tough retail environment.
Last month the company said it had reached a deal to sell
Baby City to a well known local retail executive, Trevor
Douthett and a group of private equity investors, because it was
no longer a core business.
Postie Plus said it would sell 11 of the 18 Baby City
stores, and net proceeds from the transaction were expected to
be around NZ$4 million.
The company said the overall retail environment was "tough"
and third quarter sales to the end of April were 5 percent lower
than a year ago.
"Expenses are continuing to be well managed to offsetting
the current sales downturn and we are confident that momentum
will pick up and we will end the fourth quarter strongly," said
chief executive Ron Boskell in a statement.
Shares in Postie Plus last traded flat at NZ$0.24.
(Gyles Beckford)