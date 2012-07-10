UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TORONTO, July 10 Postmedia Network, which publishes Canada's largest chain of newspapers, reported a wider fiscal third-quarter net loss on Tuesday, as its print advertising revenues dropped again.
Postmedia, whose papers include the flagship National Post, as well as the Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen and Vancouver Sun, said its net loss in the quarter ended May 31 widened to C$12.1 million from a year-ago loss of C$2.7 million.
The company was created to buy the newspaper assets of bankrupt Canwest. It is attempting to cut costs by reshaping its titles for the digital age and increasing revenue from its websites, smartphone and tablets apps, and other services. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source