AMSTERDAM Dec 7 U.S. investment firm Manning & Napier has built up a 5.7 percent stake in Dutch mail group PostNL, a Dutch regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

PostNL, the former Dutch mail monopoly, was formed when delivery group TNT was split into its separate mail business and express unit TNT Express.

PostNL shares have fallen 70 percent since its listing in May and hit an all-time low of 1.98 euros on Nov. 25, the day Manning & Napier Advisors LLC crossed the 5 percent threshold, the filing showed.

That is the level at which an investor must report its stake to the Dutch market regulator AFM.

Neither Manning & Napier nor PostNL were immediately available to comment.

TNT's decision to split its businesses was partly driven by shareholder dissatisfaction. Alberta Investment Management Corp and Jana Partners both had said that TNT Express was better off as a standalone company.

PostNL revenue and income have suffered over the past few years from a steady decline in mail volumes as more people and companies use electronic communication such as email.

Its shares were down 1.9 percent at 2.36 euros by 1210 GMT, underperforming a flat Dutch blue chip index. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)